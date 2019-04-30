Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Roseline Lachance

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Roseline Marie Bomia was born in LaSalle, Michigan on August 1, 1930. She was one of seven children born to the late Leroy "Roy" Charles and Myrtle (Dusseau) Bomia. Rose attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1948.

Rose married Jean Paul Lachance on April 30, 1983, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. She worked for various different merchants in the Monroe area before taking employment through AAA. Rose served for twenty years until retiring in 1986.

After retirement, she and Jean loved to travel. Rose often made her annual trips to Florida to visit her sons and would frequently visit Las Vegas where she loved to try her luck at winning big.

Rose enjoyed going to bingo and second hand shopping. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Above all, Rose loved her family and friends, and cherished her time spent with them. She will be dearly missed.

Roseline "Rose" Marie Lachance, age 88, of Monroe passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by two sons: Ron Vincent and Daryl Vincent, two sisters: Ellen Kettinger and Jean Darby; and three brothers: Irla Bomia, Norman Bomia, Leroy Bomia.

To cherish her memory she leaves four sons: Jeff Vincent (Michelle Krim), Larry (Tammy) Vincent, Dennis Vincent (Susan Merritt) all of Florida, Don (Robin) Vincent of Colorado; one daughter: Darlene (George) Chinavare of Monroe; two step daughters: Debra (Michael) Beczynski of Kingsland, Georgia and Susan McKnight of Florida; one step son: Michael (Cindy) LaChance of Roanoke, Virginia; a sister: Mary Ann (Tom) Skinlo; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, also at Merkle's with Ferl Bomia, her nephew officiating.

Published in Monroe News on Apr. 30, 2019