Rosella Jane Bach, 80, of Monroe, Michigan, entered heaven's gates on the morning of June 19, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia. Rosella was born in Dorr, Michigan and as a teenager she moved to Monroe, Michigan, with her mother, Dora Jane Buwalda and her stepfather John Sebren Buwalda, both of whom preceded Rosella in death.

She met and married John Edward Bach in Monroe, Michigan. John was the love of her life and together they had four daughters. Most of Rosella's time was spent at home with her daughters, she also spent a short time working as a beautician at her mother's hair salon in Flat Rock, Michigan. Rosella enjoyed bowling, playing on leagues at both bowling centers in Monroe. A few years after John retired, together Rosella and John decided to spend their retirement in Missouri. They were married for fifty-four years when John became ill and preceded her in death on January 13, 2012.

After losing her husband, Rosella began traveling with her youngest daughter Rachel. They enjoyed many adventures together, traveling across the countryside until Rachel's unexpected death on April 15, 2017. From an early age Rosella found companionship in animals, especially dogs. There was never a time she was without a best friend by her side. Her most recent pet was Willie a pure-bred black schnauzer. He was her pride and joy. Rosella will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Rosella is survived by three daughters, Charlotte (Gary) Cantrell, Sheryl (Tony) Trujillo, Tina (Frank Jr.) Six; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Laura) Cantrell, Fallon Trujillo, Jillian (Rick) Arend, Alex Trujillo, Jayson (Alisha) Six, Amanda (William) Alston, Holly (Jimmy) Matson, Morgan Johnston and nine great grandchildren.

Rosella's wishes were to be cremated and hold a private service. Her family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days and for those who have known her during her journey here on earth with us.

