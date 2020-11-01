Rosemary Meinhart (Poupard Reichert), 76 years, of Monroe, MI, died Thursday October 29, 2020, at her residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Tuesday November 3, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 12 PM. Pastor Nathan Clawson of Great Missionary Baptist will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born July 23, 1944, in Monroe, MI. Rosemary was the daughter of Wilbur and Rose (Black) Poupard. She was a Monroe High School graduate. She married Harry Meinhart on September 28, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Monroe, MI. She worked for Hydromatics as a press operator for 30 years retiring in 1999. She loved donating to Monroe Humane Society, Disabled Veterans of America and cooking, baking, gardening, playing cards and going up north with Harry.
Survivors include her husband, Harry; children, James (Joan) Meinhart, Kim (Randy) Clawson; a sister, Faye (James) Vagner and grandchildren, Jimmy, Chelsea and Brandon (Tayler).
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Clarence Reichert; a brother, Joseph Reichert; and a sister, Sue Lajiness.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Monroe Humane Society or the Disabled Veterans of America.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.