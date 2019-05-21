Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Rosemary Price

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Rosemary Mayes was born on June 15, 1930, in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Floyd and the late Mary H. (Lutz) Price. Rosemary received her education through Monroe High School, graduating with the Class of 1949.

Rosemary married the love of her life, Jack Carl Price, on September 17, 1949 in Monroe, Michigan. Through this union came the birth of four children. Rosemary was confirmed as an adult at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe and was a very active member of the church. Through the years she was an avid volunteer at the church; she participated in the Ladies Society, the Altar Guild and was often found greeting those that entered the church. Rosemary also enjoyed attending Thursday morning Bible studies.

She enjoyed her quiet time, often reading and working on crafts, especially crocheting. She was a natural seamstress and great at baking fabulous cakes. Rosemary spent countless hours gardening and working in her yard. Above all, she loved being a mother to her children and an active grandmother, never missing their events. She was a great mother and grandmother.

Rosemary Price, age 88 of Monroe, passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her loving husband of forty-five years: Jack Price in May of 1995; and her brothers: Floyd Mayes, Ray Edward Mayes and Donald Mayes.

To cherish her memory, Rosemary leaves her sons: Jack C. (Sharon) Price Jr. of Temperance and Robert L. Price of South Carolina; daughters: Sandra K. (David) Sonak of Westland and Heidi L. (Robert) Nolan of Monroe; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Friends may gather on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe (734) 241-7070. She will lie in state on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 630 North Monroe Street, Monroe with Pastor Mark Witte officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.

Memorials can be made to Grace Lutheran Church.