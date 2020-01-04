|
|
Roy Bowling, age 85, of Villa Rica, GA was born on November 22, 1934, in Henderson, Kentucky, to late Mr. Tilford Bowling and the late Mrs. Chelsea Depew Bowling.
Roy was called from this life Wednesday, January 1, 2020, now reunited in Heaven with his love ones. Roy loved first and foremost his family.
Roy loved being outdoors, whether it was mushroom hunting on Drummond Island, fishing with his family and friends or pulling his grandchildren around the lake in tubes. He also enjoyed playing golf with his brothers and brothers-in-law, son-in-law, and friends. He made a lot of lasting friendships and memories.
He worked 31 years at Ford Motor Company Incorporated in Monroe, retiring in 1983 as Superintendent. He was past President of Brest Bay Gun Club, member of Moose International Lodge 884 Monroe. He also assisted Fairfield Plantation Women's Club with various activities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Cledith and Don Kinder, Ida and Bill Lintner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Virgil and Bessie Bowling, Kelly and Lois Bowling, Shelby Bowling, Strother Bowling, Gary Curtis Bowling, Robert Lee Bowling; grandparents, Hughes and Martha Bowling, Gilbert and Anne Depew; grandson, Shawn Bowling; brother-in-law, Dale Long.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, JoAnn Nadeau Bowling of Villa Rica; children, Linda and Richard Miller, Gary and Kathy Bowling, Jan and Scott LaPoine, Joe and Lori Cook; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Alice Bowling of Mendon, OH, Tilford and Ollie Bowling of Liberty, IN, Tilman and Fran Bowling of VA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Neva Long of Picqua, OH, Diane and Ernest Anderson of Monroe, MI, Martha Ann and Joe Robbins of LaSalle, MI; grandchildren, Heather Stivenson, Amber Miller, Tyler Cook, Jake, Maddie, and Spencer LaPointe, and Brandon Bowling; great grandchildren, Breanna Miller, Paige Vallade, Jade Gilstorff, and Sheldon Vallade; great-great grandchild, Aiden Crawford; 49 nieces and nephews, and four legged baby girl, "Bridget".
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 4:00 PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Mr. Bowling will be cremated following the services.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 4, 2020