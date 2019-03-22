|
|
Roy Butler, 70 of Blissfield, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, under the loving care of the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
Roy was born January 5, 1949, to Kenneth and Verna (Moyer) Butler in Monroe, MI. After graduating from Bedford High School in 1967, he proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam Era.
On June 18, 1994, Roy married Linda (Meinhart) Smith in Blissfield. Roy enjoyed fishing, going to the family cottage and most especially going to his grandchildren's sporting activities.
Survivors include his wife, Linda, of 24 years; his mother, Verna; his sister, Kay Monroe; his children, David and Michael Butler; stepsons, Andy (Shannon) Smith and Lon (Melissa) Smith; and 9 grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at noon, Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1 Mosiac Church, 1002 West Maple Avenue, Adrian, MI with Dan Crist officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or 1 Mosiac Church. Envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Wagley Funeral Homes, Tagsold Chapel where online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 22, 2019