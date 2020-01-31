|
Roy Lee Cinamon was born in Speedwell, Tennessee on February 26, 1947. He was one of three children born of the late George Sears and Elsie (Moore) Cinamon. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War.
For many years, Roy worked as a professional in the practice of arboriculture, employed by Detroit Edison and Floral City Tree Service as a Tree Surgeon. An avid outdoorsman, Roy enjoyed hunting, boating, and fishing. He was an excellent cook and loved to share with others his catch at delicious fish fry dinners. He also enjoyed gardening and caring for his plants.
As a long-term resident of Monroe, Roy made many friends in the community. He was a self-taught and highly-skilled Taxidermist, performing his craft both as a hobby and on private commission. Roy had stuffed deer, turkey, fish, and fox. He also created many beautiful wood carvings, drawings and paintings, which he proudly displayed in his home.
Roy Lee Cinamon, age 72, of Monroe passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by a brother-in-law, Frank Cinamon; a nephew, Rickey Cinamon; and a niece, Sheila Courchaine.
To cherish his memory, he leaves a daughter, Vanessa Pelletier of Alamo, California; a son, Jeremy Phillips of Greenfield, Indiana; a sister, Shirley Cinamon of Indianapolis, Indiana; a brother, Cliff (Linda) Cinamon of Bloomington, Indiana; four grandchildren, Maxwell and Violet Pelletier, Sergeant Kristofer (Melanie) Lekens, Jackson Phillips; three great grandchildren, Aubree, Owen and Noah; many nieces and nephews; and his longtime friend and caregiver, Teresa Campbell.
