Roy Lee Griffith
1936 - 2020
Roy Lee Griffith, 83 years, of Carleton, Michigan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Born July 3, 1936, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Roy was the son of the late Andrew and Helen (Bair) Griffith. Roy earned his G.E.D and went on to serve in the United States Army for three years as a radar mechanic.

On November 22, 1979, Roy married his beloved wife, Barbara Jo Lewndowski, at St. Francis Desales Church of Toledo Ohio.

Roy worked as a supervisor at Michigan Bell Telephone Company for many years, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of Flat Rock United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees and when health allowed him, he worked the roast beef dinners.

Roy enjoyed, more than anything, to be on the water in his boat, with a fishing rod in hand. He and Barb were regular supporters of all church dinners within the area. Roy loved to travel with Barb by his side.

To cherish his memory, Roy leaves behind his wife Barb of 40 years, his two children Danny (Bennie) Griffith and Lawanna (Richard) Hauck, two siblings Ruth (Allen) Smith and Leslie (Barbara) Griffith, a stepbrother Marvin Brown, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by son Randall Griffith, brother Andrew Griffith, stepsister Nancy Kregel and stepbrother Melvin Brown.

Due to the current public health concerns, visitation will be held at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in accordance with current social distancing rules. Visitation will be immediately followed by a private funeral service which will be available to the public via live stream services on our website. Private Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials in Roy Griffith's honor are suggested to the American Heart Association or U of M Hospital.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
11:00 - 1:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
MAY
8
Funeral service
1:00 PM
PRIVATE - LIVESTREAM at Funeral Home website
Interment
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 8, 2020
American Association
May 8, 2020
I will miss his humor and his wit. Rest in peace my friend.
Dan Whisler
Friend
