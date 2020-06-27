Roy Lee McDaniel was born in Tazewell, Tennessee on September 4, 1939. He was one of eight children born from the union of Daniel and Hazel (Leedy) McDaniel. At the age of eleven, Roy's family would move North to Michigan settling in Monroe.
Roy married the love of his life, Carolyn Pierce, on February 24, 1962. He would take employment at the Ford Motor Company as a crib attendant. Roy put the needs of his family first, working hard to provide for them. His career would span thirty-three years, retiring in 1996.
After retiring, Roy became a member at Deme Acres in Petersburg golfing at least five days a week. He proudly honed his skills to the point that he was able to beat his boys. He enjoyed spending time in his garage, a man cave of sorts. It was always kept spotless and it had all the essentials so that it could be lived in including a television, fridge, and stove. The garage is where he prepared his delicious cornbread, baked potatoes, and sausages. He was an avid sports fan cheering on the Tigers and Lions, and he also loved Westerns.
Roy loved animals, sheltering, and feeding many dogs and cats. He loved working in the yard and with his green thumb he meticulously cared for his plants.
He was a Man of great faith being baptized at Frenchtown Missionary Baptist in February of 2019, and later becoming a proud charter member of One Way Christian Fellowship. Roy was a great person and selfless friend. He freely gave of himself to help others in need. He adored his own children and grandchildren.
Roy, age 80, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
His passing was preceded by his parents; father and mother-in-law: Troy and Levonia Pierce; brothers: Boyd, Nelson, and Joe McDaniel; sister: Betty Collino; and brother-in-law: Eddie Dean Pierce.
To cherish his memory, Roy leaves a beloved wife of fifty-eight years: Carolyn of Monroe; three sons: Brian (Lori) McDaniel, Michael McDaniel, and Shane McDaniel all of Monroe; a daughter: Traci (Sean) Stephenson of Bloomfield Hills; two brothers: William McDaniel of Bloomfield, Indiana and Harold "Cleve" McDaniel of Monroe; one sister: Frances (Roger) Collino of Monroe; six grandchildren: Rev. BJ (Darci) McDaniel, Brandon (Amanda) McDaniel, Bradlee (Linzy) McDaniel, Logan Owens, Ava Stephenson, and Emma Stephenson; and nine great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at One Way Christian Fellowship; 420 Jerome Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161. He will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until a Worship Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, also at the church with his grandson and pastor of the church, BJ McDaniel officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to One Way Christian Fellowship. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Roy married the love of his life, Carolyn Pierce, on February 24, 1962. He would take employment at the Ford Motor Company as a crib attendant. Roy put the needs of his family first, working hard to provide for them. His career would span thirty-three years, retiring in 1996.
After retiring, Roy became a member at Deme Acres in Petersburg golfing at least five days a week. He proudly honed his skills to the point that he was able to beat his boys. He enjoyed spending time in his garage, a man cave of sorts. It was always kept spotless and it had all the essentials so that it could be lived in including a television, fridge, and stove. The garage is where he prepared his delicious cornbread, baked potatoes, and sausages. He was an avid sports fan cheering on the Tigers and Lions, and he also loved Westerns.
Roy loved animals, sheltering, and feeding many dogs and cats. He loved working in the yard and with his green thumb he meticulously cared for his plants.
He was a Man of great faith being baptized at Frenchtown Missionary Baptist in February of 2019, and later becoming a proud charter member of One Way Christian Fellowship. Roy was a great person and selfless friend. He freely gave of himself to help others in need. He adored his own children and grandchildren.
Roy, age 80, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
His passing was preceded by his parents; father and mother-in-law: Troy and Levonia Pierce; brothers: Boyd, Nelson, and Joe McDaniel; sister: Betty Collino; and brother-in-law: Eddie Dean Pierce.
To cherish his memory, Roy leaves a beloved wife of fifty-eight years: Carolyn of Monroe; three sons: Brian (Lori) McDaniel, Michael McDaniel, and Shane McDaniel all of Monroe; a daughter: Traci (Sean) Stephenson of Bloomfield Hills; two brothers: William McDaniel of Bloomfield, Indiana and Harold "Cleve" McDaniel of Monroe; one sister: Frances (Roger) Collino of Monroe; six grandchildren: Rev. BJ (Darci) McDaniel, Brandon (Amanda) McDaniel, Bradlee (Linzy) McDaniel, Logan Owens, Ava Stephenson, and Emma Stephenson; and nine great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at One Way Christian Fellowship; 420 Jerome Street, Monroe, Michigan 48161. He will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until a Worship Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, also at the church with his grandson and pastor of the church, BJ McDaniel officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to One Way Christian Fellowship. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 27, 2020.