Ruby E. Fountain, age 95, of Monroe, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services.
Ruby was born December 2, 1924, in Tazewell, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Arthur and Clercy (Friar) England. She married Howard Fountain September 8, 1944. Sadly, he preceded her in death in 2002.
She loved to care for others and worked as a nurse's aide at Mercy Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 1986.
Ruby was a charter member of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church and attended CrossPointe Church.
She loved to read, enjoyed gardening and canning. She also enjoyed sewing and listening to gospel music.
Ruby is survived by her children George B.A. (Gale) Fountain and Janice (Thomas) Fruchey both of Monroe; six grandchildren, Lori (Chad) Bales, Chantele (Hans) Steffens, Erick (Amber) Fountain, Dale (Lynn) Fruchey, Mathew (Dawn) Fruchey and Lisa (Philip) York; thirteen great grandchildren, Coleman, Myah and Abbigale Bales, Dakota and Chase Henry, Reese and Maxwell Fountain, Lucas, Nicholas and Joshua Fruchey, Steven Crocker, Logan and Isaac York; one great-great grandson, Levi Crocker; niece, Paula (Gene) Baker and dear friend, Martha Goodale.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Leola Pinson and brother, Herbert England.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with all arrangements.
The family request the memorial contributions be made to the Lap Robe Society at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Love Lifters at CrossPointe Church.
