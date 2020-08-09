On January 26, 1948, Rudolph and Maxine Shorter welcomed Rudolph "Rusty" Shorter into the world.
Rusty was a Monroe High School Graduate in 1966 and decided to serve his country in the Vietnam-era Navy.
Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to Monroe to support his family after the untimely passing of his father. Supporting his family would be a theme that would follow Rusty for the rest of his life.
In 1969, he married Patricia Ann McGowan and they proceeded to build a family. Hollie, Heather, Hope and Heidi would remain the apple of his eye and the center of his attention for the next 50 years.
Rusty earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Humanistic Studies from Wayne State University and embarked on a 30-year career in mental health and social services.
His life personified service in his personal as well as professional life. Volunteering on several boards in the Monroe community, to include:
Community Mental Health
Home Incorporated
The YMCA
St. Joseph Church
Special Olympics
The Mon-ARC of Monroe
First Presbyterian Church
The Hungarian Society of Toledo, and
The National River Raisin Battlefield
Christmas was one of his favorite holidays and volunteering as Santa Clause was a treasure.
While serving his community, his true passion was serving his family fervently. Beginning with the love of his life, Cathy, they shared 28 years. It was through this marriage that Rusty gained another daughter and a son, Jennifer and Jason. It was also during this time that grandkids came into his life.
Part of his legacy will be that of loving and mentoring 32 grand and great-grandchildren. He shared his love and time equally with ALL of the kids; he supported: cheerleading competitions, football games, fencing, spelling bees, basketball and volleyball games. He attended soccer games an hour away. "Papa" was an ever-present figure.
To know Rusty well was to know that he overcame health challenges his entire life. His positive attitude and spirit, fueled by faith, was his hallmark.
His commitment to family and his abiding faith in overcoming health challenges, earned him the nickname, "Superman".
Rusty is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cathy (Mieden); his daughters Hollie Shorter, Jenny (Travis Rhoden) Lawson, Heather (Jon) Korotko, Jason (Christi) Bomia, Hope (Weyman Jones) Shorter, Heidi (Sean) Jordan; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Penny Pierce, Irene (Mike) Fuson, Christopher (Christine) Shorter, Thomas (Jessica) Morelli, Matthew Morelli; and many nephews and nieces.
Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, the late Rudolph and Maxine Shorter-Morelli; sister Julia Anne Shorter; and brother Patrick Shorter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to The Mon-ARC of Monroe, https://www.monarcofmonroe.org/
or Home Incorporated Monroe https://www.homeincmonroe.org/.
Friends may gather from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe (734) 241-7070. Due to COVID-19, a private Celebration of His Life will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Immediate family only with Elder Diane Adams, M. Div. officiating.
Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.