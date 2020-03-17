Home

POWERED BY

Russell Wallace Klein


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Wallace Klein Obituary
Russell Wallace Klein, age 69, of Glasgow, UT, passed way Saturday, March 14, 2020 after his long fought battle against cancer.

Russell was a native of Erie, MI, and was born October 19, 1950. He was preceded in death by his father Russell Wallace Klein, and two grandchildren Rachael and Ruth Barfield. Russ was a retired military veteran who served in the Vietnam and Persian Gulf War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Russ loved spending time outdoors enjoying nature. Survivors include his wife Teri; three daughters Heather, Kristie (James), and Rebekah (Eric); one sister Diana (Late Mark Smith); his mother Betty; seventeen grandchildren Corbein, Caleb, Callie, Cylee, Cobrin, Joshua, Caroline, Molly, Francesca, Mary, Wyatt, Juniper, August, Gabriel, Ziva, Maddy, and Drea; two nephews Timothy and Benjamin; and one niece Keren.

A private military honors graveside service will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -