|
|
Russell Wallace Klein, age 69, of Glasgow, UT, passed way Saturday, March 14, 2020 after his long fought battle against cancer.
Russell was a native of Erie, MI, and was born October 19, 1950. He was preceded in death by his father Russell Wallace Klein, and two grandchildren Rachael and Ruth Barfield. Russ was a retired military veteran who served in the Vietnam and Persian Gulf War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Russ loved spending time outdoors enjoying nature. Survivors include his wife Teri; three daughters Heather, Kristie (James), and Rebekah (Eric); one sister Diana (Late Mark Smith); his mother Betty; seventeen grandchildren Corbein, Caleb, Callie, Cylee, Cobrin, Joshua, Caroline, Molly, Francesca, Mary, Wyatt, Juniper, August, Gabriel, Ziva, Maddy, and Drea; two nephews Timothy and Benjamin; and one niece Keren.
A private military honors graveside service will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 17, 2020