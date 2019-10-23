|
|
Ruth "Pauline" Anastasoff, 87, of Temperance, Michigan, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Devine Health & Rehab, Sylvania, Ohio.
Born December 22, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Ernest and Lona (Barnhart) Hayward. A 1950 graduate of Bedford High School, she married Evan Anastasoff on July 7, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2006.
Pauline was a member of First Baptist Church in Temperance, where she had taught Sunday School. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, playing the organ and listening to gospel music.
She is survived by her loving children, Kathleen (Dr. Ricky) Sides, Ken (Rebecca) Anastasoff, Gary Anastasoff, Gloria Anastasoff, John Anastasoff, and Julie (Dion) Massey; brothers, Norman (LuAnn) Hayward and Glen (Margaret) Hayward; sisters, Marlene Leck, and Barbara Mitchell; 13 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Pauline was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Richard, Ernest, Donald, and Clifford Hayward, sister, Lois Voss and granddaughter, Megan Massey.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Memorials may be made to Samaritan Purse or the . www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019