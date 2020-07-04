Ruth Ann (Urban) Jensen

March 15, 1956-June 25, 2020

Ruth Ann (Urban) Jensen, age 64, of Harper Woods, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Ruth leaves behind daughters Margaret Jensen Caviston (Dennis) and Bethann Jensen (Peter Carver), and granddaughters Grace and Hannah Caviston. All four of "her girls" were the love of her life and her reason for living.

Ruth is also survived by brothers Don Urban, Jr. (Lisa), Jim Urban (Ann), sisters Mary Kay O'Brien Perkins (David) and Karen Delong, as well as many nieces, nephews, their spouses and great-nieces and nephews, as well as her former husband, John Jensen, and her beloved dog Augie. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Urban Sr. and Patricia Urban; sister Diane Urban O'Brien and brother-in-law Dennis O'Brien.

Ruth was born on March 15, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School and was so happy to recently re-connect with elementary school friends. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo ('74), received her Associate's degree from Monroe County Community College in Monroe, Michigan ('88), and her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan ('99).

Ruth and John raised their daughters in Ida Township, Michigan, where they made many friends and wonderful memories. The family attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida where Ruth served a term as President of the Women of the ELCA, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a youth group leader, a member of the Altar Society, and a Sunday morning greeter.

Ruth began working in Detroit, Michigan, at Pewabic Pottery in 1999. In 2004 she started her career at Wayne State University, where she worked until 2016. Ruth loved her time at WSU and met some wonderful friends and co-workers there.

Ruth enjoyed nothing more than a good laugh and had a wild sense of humor. She had a smile, a joke, and a kind word for every person she met. She was an artist who created beautiful pottery, a green thumb in the garden with an eye for beauty, and loved DIY projects. She was independent, a loyal friend, the best mother in the world, and was loved so much more than she will ever know.

Ruth was especially grateful for the excellent care provided by Dr. Zyad Kafri and his team at Van Elslander Cancer Center, whose combined efforts gave her the best quality of life possible. She requests that those reading this schedule their colonoscopy and insist on a written copy of the doctor's transcribed notes from the procedure. If there is anything you don't understand, make an appointment to follow up with your doctor. Colon cancer can be prevented with regular colonoscopies

There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ruth requests memorials to be sent to:

Van Elslander Cancer Center

19229 Mack Avenue

Grosse Pointe, MI 48236

Attn: Food Pantry

OR

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

1920 Lewis Avenue

Ida, MI 48140

Attn: Sunday School, VBS, Children's Choir funds

