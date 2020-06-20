Ruth Ann Miracle

May 11, 1964–June 17, 2020

Ruth Ann Miracle, age 56, of Monroe MI, passed away peacefully at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, on June 17, 2020.

Born on May 11, 1964, in Monroe MI, Ruth was one of four children born from the union of Basil and Vina (Maiden) Abrams. She was lovingly given the name "Lil Susie" by her father as soon as she was born.

Ruth attended Monroe High School and went on to marry Lonnie Miracle. Together they raised two children. Sadly, Lonnie passed away in 2012.

Ruth attended Faith Chapel Church of God in Temperance, MI., until her failing health.

She loved cats so much that it inspired her to write and publish a book of her own, "The Adventures of Mittens the Kitten."

Ruth liked to travel and Grace Land was her personal favorite. Ruth loved spending time with family, but the most special moments were the times with her sons.

To cherish her memory, she leaves two sons: Basil Miracle of Monroe, MI., and Dean Basil of Monroe, MI.; her loving mother, Vina Abrams; a brother, Clyde Abrams; and a sister, Jennifer Crawford.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Miracle; her father, Basil Abrams; and a brother, Scott Abrams.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services.

