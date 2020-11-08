Ruth Ann Vack, age 91, of Flat Rock, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan.
Born on August 19, 1929 in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Wilber W. and Gertrude (Marks) Reh. In 1944 the family moved to Flat Rock. She graduated from Flat Rock High School in 1947. On September 18, 1948 she married Alfred Vack in the Flat Rock First United Methodist Church. He passed away in July of 2000.
Ruth Ann was employed by Bryants Mill of Flat Rock, while in high school. She was also employed by Moynahan Bronze of Flat Rock. She was a homemaker and in 1967 became the librarian for Evergreen Elementary, now Bobcean Elementary School until retiring.
Ruth was a member of Flat Rock First United Methodist Church, Flat Rock Historical Society and Flat Rock Library Board of Directors.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Evelyn (Reh) Venclewicz.
She is survived by her son, William (Karen) Vack; daughter, Mary Ann (Ron) Cameron; grandchildren Colleen Ann (Joshua) Ivaniszek, Matthew Vack and Jeremy Vack; great-grandchildren Jeffrey, Jacob and Mara Ivaniszek.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. Rev. Evans C. Bently will officiate the service. Burial will be in Huron Valley Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Flat Rock First United Methodist Church, Flat Rock Historical Society or the Flat Rock Library.
