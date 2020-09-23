Ruth E. Krueger, age 98, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the IHM Senior Living Community.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bacarella Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Rev. David Burgard officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Ruth was born April 21, 1922, in Erie Twp. She was the daughter of Milton and Emma (Dussia) Hoffman. On September 1, 1940, she married Arnold Henry Krueger of Monroe. They were happily married for 67 years. Sadly, he passed away on April 28, 2008.
During World War II, Ruth felt it was her duty to help the war effort by working at Wiess Manufacturing Company. After her marriage she and Arnold farmed the family land for many years. She also worked as a cook for more than 30 years at Custer Elementary School before her retirement.
Ruth was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was very serious about her Euchre game and enjoyed many date nights at "the bingo" with Arnold. Ruth was a talented cake decorator and proudly personalized fun and creative cakes for family birthdays, weddings, and other special events.
She is survived by her son, Edward C. Krueger of Monroe, daughter-in-law, Judy Krueger; five grandchildren, William (Debra) Krueger, Rusty Krueger, Jennifer Books, Justin Krueger, and Amanda (Brad) Sroka; seven great grandchildren, Megan, Autumn, Stephanie, Cory, Trent, Lily, and Fiona; and one great-great granddaughter, Saylor.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; and her eldest son, Marvin A. Krueger.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
