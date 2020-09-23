1/1
Ruth E. Krueger
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. Krueger, age 98, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the IHM Senior Living Community.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bacarella Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Rev. David Burgard officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Ruth was born April 21, 1922, in Erie Twp. She was the daughter of Milton and Emma (Dussia) Hoffman. On September 1, 1940, she married Arnold Henry Krueger of Monroe. They were happily married for 67 years. Sadly, he passed away on April 28, 2008.
During World War II, Ruth felt it was her duty to help the war effort by working at Wiess Manufacturing Company. After her marriage she and Arnold farmed the family land for many years. She also worked as a cook for more than 30 years at Custer Elementary School before her retirement.
Ruth was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was very serious about her Euchre game and enjoyed many date nights at "the bingo" with Arnold. Ruth was a talented cake decorator and proudly personalized fun and creative cakes for family birthdays, weddings, and other special events.
She is survived by her son, Edward C. Krueger of Monroe, daughter-in-law, Judy Krueger; five grandchildren, William (Debra) Krueger, Rusty Krueger, Jennifer Books, Justin Krueger, and Amanda (Brad) Sroka; seven great grandchildren, Megan, Autumn, Stephanie, Cory, Trent, Lily, and Fiona; and one great-great granddaughter, Saylor.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; and her eldest son, Marvin A. Krueger.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bacarella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved