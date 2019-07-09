|
Ruth K. Garrett, age 91, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Medilodge of Monroe.
Ruth was born on November 2, 1927, to Benjamin and Sarah (LaPrad) Leonard in Monroe, MI. She was one of six children in the family. Ruth then went on to get married to Orville L. Garrett on November 2, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Orville and Ruth moved to Glendale, AZ in December of 1983. They stayed down there and spent almost 51 beautiful years together until Orville's passing in January of 1996. Soon after, Ruth moved back to Monroe, MI.
Throughout the years, Ruth worked in retail at Weisels Drugs, Klines Department Store in Monroe and down in Arizona worked at United Drugs for a living. In April of 2014, she became a resident of Medilodge of Monroe; where she was a member of the Senior Olympic Team for two years. She served as the president of the Resident Council and enjoyed all of the activities they provided. Ruth was also Medilodge's Resident of the month for June of 2019.
Ruth is the loving mother of Mary (Ronald) Stricklen-Newman of Monroe and Larry (Louann) Garrett of Monroe. Dearest grandmother of Todd ( Vicki) Stricklen, Chad (Lora) Stricklen, Jenny Lehman, Leann Shaw, Marissa Garrett, Randee Garrett, Brad (Kim) Bergmooser, Sarah (Matt) Feaster, and Alex Bergmooser. Great-grandma of 16 grandchildren. Great-great grandmother of 2 grandchildren. Mother-in-law of Dennis Bergmooser of Monroe. Dear sister of Lucille Vuich of Monroe and Mary Ann Mullholand of Monroe.
Preceded in death by her husband Orville Garrett, a son; Randy Garrett, a daughter; Dawn Bergmooser, one grandson; Troy Stricklen, a sister; Virginia Calkins, and two brothers; Benjamin Leonard Jr., and James Leonard.
Ruth's family wishes to thank all of the staff at Medilodge for the loving care they showed to Ruth throughout her stay as a resident there.
Visitation will be held at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday July 10, 2019, where family and friends are invited from 12:30 – 8 PM. A funeral Mass will take place on Thursday July 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church ( 127 N. Monroe St, Monroe). Ruth will lie instate at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's. Burial will immediately follow at St. Josephs Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News on July 9, 2019