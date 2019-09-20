Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Capaul Funeral Home
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI
Ruth Lillian Custer


1928 - 2019
Ruth Lillian Custer Obituary
Ruth Lillian Custer (Gable), 91 yrs, of Dundee, MI, died Monday September 16, 2019, in St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti, MI. Friends may call on Monday September 23, 2019, from 2-8 PM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Services will be Tuesday September 24, 2019, at 11 AM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.

Born March 30, 1928, in Toledo, OH. Ruth was the daughter of Herbert and Hazel (Michael) Gable. She was a 1946 Petersburg High School Graduate. She married Richard Custer on September 25, 1949, in Petersburg, MI. Richard died on April 20, 2013. Ruth was a Dundee Schools Bus Driver for 22 yrs. She also worked for Perlulator and Babcock Dairy in her early years. She was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Dundee Senior Citizens and loved gardening, word searches, puzzles and reading.

Survivors include: daughters, Lynette Custer, Karen Custer Gerth; a sister, Helen Williams and grandchildren, Andrew and Aaron (Katelyn) Gerth and Paige O'Brien. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother Melvin Gable.

Memorial contributions can be made to: .

To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
