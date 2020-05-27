Ruth Lucille Dutt was born in Monroe on June 20, 1926. She was one of seven children born to the union of the late Harley and Hazel (Baldwin) Dutt. She was a 1944 graduate of Monroe High School. Ruth supported the war effort working in the bomber plant as a welder and riveter.
She married Richard Richter on June 9, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. The couple were blessed with two boys: Larry and Tim. Ruth was the matriarch of the family, balancing their needs with employment outside the home. She would be employed by Klein's Department Store and Erie Restaurant, and for several years worked in shipping at the Elginfritz Nursery in the Orchid House.
Ruth enjoyed staying active. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2254, Frenchtown Senior Citizens, Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 142 Associate Member, and life member of Disabled American Veterans Auxillary. Ruth loved ballroom dancing and flower gardening. She cherished time spent with friends and family, where card playing was a favorite pastime. Ruth loved to cook anything, always looking forward to Sunday Roast.
Ruth Lucille Richter, age 93, of Monroe passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband, Richard on April 10, 1990; a granddaughter: Lisa Bellair; three sisters: Dora Roy, Mary Maddux, and Helen Richter; and two brothers: Jack Dutt and Walter Dutt.
To cherish her memory she leaves two sons: Larry D. (Linda) Richter of Monroe and Tim Richter of Toledo; one brother: Ellsworth Dutt of New Haven, Indiana; five grandchildren: Larry D. Richter Jr. and fiancé (Holly Sebring), Tamithy (Chad) Jackson, Richard Richter, Robert Richter, and Ed Bellair; seven great grandchildren: Brittani Bellair, Tara Pelland, Thomas Richter, James Richter, Evelyn Huber, Russell Jackson, and Stanley Jackson; five great-great grandchildren: Evan Bellair, Caleb Bellair, "K.C." Pelland, Brantley Pelland, and Lyla Richter.
Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734)241-7070. The Merkle Team will assist attendees with physical distancing restrictions and limiting those in attendance to ten people at a time. A Private Celebration of Her Life will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeffrey Heimsoth officiating. Friends can participate in the service by visiting the Merkle Funeral Service FACEBOOK page. Procession will follow to LaSalle Township Cemetery for burial.
Memorials are suggested to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 142 or Trinity Lutheran Church. Online guest may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 27, 2020.