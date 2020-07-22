Ruth M. Soncrant, 90, of Monroe, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 9:20 AM at Wellspring Lutheran Home where she had been for the last two months.
Family and friends are invited to join the family at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM, the Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00 AM with Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and remember social distancing.
Born March 25, 1930, in Detroit, MI, she is the daughter of Peter and Helen Mocadlo. Ruth married Gerald H. Soncrant July 10, 1948, in St. Mary's of Redford Catholic Church, Detroit, MI. Gerald preceded Ruth in death on January 5, 2009.
Ruth volunteered at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Monroe, and was a member St. John the Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, puzzles, and playing cards with the neighbors.
Ruth is survived by her loving children Charles Soncrant of Illinois, Michael (Lisa) Soncrant of Monroe, and Patricia (Jeff) Walters of Bronson, MI; grandchildren Melissa, Amanda, Joshua, and Meaghen; 5 great grandchildren and a sister, Eleanor Zinger of Atlanta, GA.
Sadly Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sons, Douglas and Edward Soncrant.
The Soncrant family would like to give a special thank you to Janet Latondress and Jeanne Soleau for the neighborly care they gave to Ruth.
Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
