Ruth "Miss. Ruthie" Virginia Hounshell, age 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Fountain View of Monroe.
Born September 15, 1925, in Harrogate, TN from the union of the late Columbus Ewing and Minnie (Campbell) Brooks. She was one of six children who grew up on the farm. Ruthie went to Forge Ridge High School in Harrogate, TN.
Ruthie met and married the love of her life; Carl Hounshell. They got married on Christmas Eve; December 24, 1945, in Tennessee. After their marriage, they moved to Monroe, MI. They raised a family of four children and spent over 32 wonderful years together before Carl's passing in 1977.
Ruthie was foremost a loving homemaker to her children growing up. She used to deliver The Monroe Evening News for over 10 years. Once her children were in school, she then worked on the side cleaning houses.
Ruthie was a Christian woman who was devoted to serving God. She was a lifelong member at Heritage Baptist Church of Monroe. Ruthie was also an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers Baseball Team. She enjoyed rooting them on and always stayed positive towards their whole Tigers season.
In her time, you could find Miss. Ruthie canning foods and cooking for all to enjoy. Her special dish had to be her fried chicken and her popcorn balls. No one made them like her. She was also an animal lover of all kinds. She loved her cats and horses along with all her four-legged grandkids.
Most importantly, Ruthie loved spending her quality time with her family. She loved kids and enjoyed babysitting her many grandchildren. Ruthie will be sorely missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of Barbara Hounshell and David Hounshell. Loving grandmother of Nicole Marie Morgan, Jamie Grams, Tyler Anthony Hounshell, and Colin Hounshell. Dearest great grandmother of Echo, Jon Bryan, Caitlyn, Chloe, Mehki, Tahkiya, Mason, Wyatt, Jett, and Iylah. Dear great-great grandmother of Zane, Harley, Vanessa, and Grimley. Also survived by a niece: Susan Dusseau.
Proceeded in death by her husband: Carl Hounshell, two sons: Jimmy and Johnnie Hounshell, parents: Columbus and Minnie Brooks, and siblings: Ralph Brooks, Hubert Brooks, Roberta Dusseau, Paul Brooks, and Walter Brooks.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00 to 6:00 PM. There will be a funeral service at the end of visiting at 6:00 PM on Sunday. Officiating is Rev. Larry Head. In accordance with Ruthies wishes, cremation will follow services.
Memorial donations in honor of Ruthie is suggested towards the Humane Society of Monroe for her love of animals.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.