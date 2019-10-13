|
Ruth Dorothy Schleh was born December 17, 1922, to John and Melanie (Schmid) Schleh of Saline, Michigan. She was salutatorian of Saline High School in 1940. She then graduated from the University of Michigan and came to teach at South Rockwood High School. She was one of the original Airport High School teachers when the district was formed. She was a stay at home mother for about 10 years. Once the children were in school, she went back to teaching. She retired in 1979.
Ruth married Roy Burton Webster on June 21, 1947, at the University of Michigan League in Ann Arbor. They built a house and raised their family in South Rockwood. Over the years, they enjoyed horseback riding, deer and elk hunting, sailing, and watching their kids participate in sports. Ruth was also a University of Michigan football fan. She held season tickets for a number of years and still watched every game on television.
Ruth Webster, 96, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. She is survived by children Melanie Mascilak, Jeanne (Keith) Cronenwett, R. Daniel (Kathy) Webster, and B. Timothy (Evelyn) Webster. Grandchildren Joel (Anna) Cronenwett, Leslie (Nicholas) Valentine, Matthew Webster, Rebecca Webster, Thomas Webster, Kelsey (Matthew) Zelley, Michael Mascilak, and James Webster. Great Grandchildren Max Valentine and Jack Zelley. Niece Vicki (Paul) Bourdeau.
Burton preceded her in death on January 19, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Alice and Clare Yarwood, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janice (Webster) and Bob Beleske and nephew Bobby Beleske.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday October 20, 2019 at 32 Taps Banquet Room, 12615 Grafton Rd., Carleton, from 1 – 6 pm. A memorial service will be at 1:30 pm led by the Reverend Stephen Perrine of South Rockwood United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Monroe Humane Society or the South Rockwood United Methodist Church building fund.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019