RuthAnn Odessa Gilstorff was born in Monroe on June 19, 1940. She was one of six children born from the union of Edward and Odessa (Geiman) Gilstorff. RuthAnn attended Holy Ghost School being baptized and confirmed at the church. She then attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1958.
RuthAnn, married the love of her life, Jerry L. Lands, on March 25, 1971. The couple would be blessed with a daughter, Jill. For many years she would work for local physicians: Dr. Burroughs, Dr. Nair, and Dr. DelRosario in various capacities before retiring in 1985. Following her retirement, she was the caregiver to her parents and mother-in-law until their passings.
RuthAnn loved spending time with family and friends. Not just the life of the party, she was the support system and a confidant to many. She loved to bake and cook. Her specialty was a red cake that was frequently requested for parties and gatherings.
RuthAnn was a lifetime member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church where she remained active with the Ladies Aide and Fair Booth. She enjoyed bowling in women's and mixed leagues once proudly earning a 257 game. She enjoyed traveling South, going on cruises, and golf outings. RuthAnn enjoyed spending time with her good friends, gathering monthly to celebrate each other's birthdays and have lunch around town.
RuthAnn was an avid shopper and was quite generous with her purchases. She was known by name at Elder-Beerman and Carsons, often adding to her collection of cosmetics or picking something out for her man. She enjoyed finding the newest gadgets on the Home Shopping Network. RuthAnn loved to be outside tending to her yard and garden, and often ended these days with a refreshing cold beverage.
RuthAnn, age 80, of Monroe passed away at home on Friday, June 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
Her passing was preceded by her parents; two infant sons from her first marriage; brothers: Earl, Larry, and Bill Gilstorff; and a sister: Pearl Boik.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a beloved husband of forty-nine years: Jerry of Monroe; daughter: Jill Lands of Taylor; sister: Mary Ellen Moyer of Addison; aunts: Viola Bathgate of Rockwood and Lucille Miller of Monroe; Godchildren: Ed Gilstorff, Pam Boik, and Terry Kohler; seventeen nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews; a best friend: Judy Miller; and two granddogs: Stella and Charlie.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe (734)384-5185. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until a Worship Service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, 3589 Heiss Road. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Ghost Church. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
RuthAnn, married the love of her life, Jerry L. Lands, on March 25, 1971. The couple would be blessed with a daughter, Jill. For many years she would work for local physicians: Dr. Burroughs, Dr. Nair, and Dr. DelRosario in various capacities before retiring in 1985. Following her retirement, she was the caregiver to her parents and mother-in-law until their passings.
RuthAnn loved spending time with family and friends. Not just the life of the party, she was the support system and a confidant to many. She loved to bake and cook. Her specialty was a red cake that was frequently requested for parties and gatherings.
RuthAnn was a lifetime member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church where she remained active with the Ladies Aide and Fair Booth. She enjoyed bowling in women's and mixed leagues once proudly earning a 257 game. She enjoyed traveling South, going on cruises, and golf outings. RuthAnn enjoyed spending time with her good friends, gathering monthly to celebrate each other's birthdays and have lunch around town.
RuthAnn was an avid shopper and was quite generous with her purchases. She was known by name at Elder-Beerman and Carsons, often adding to her collection of cosmetics or picking something out for her man. She enjoyed finding the newest gadgets on the Home Shopping Network. RuthAnn loved to be outside tending to her yard and garden, and often ended these days with a refreshing cold beverage.
RuthAnn, age 80, of Monroe passed away at home on Friday, June 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
Her passing was preceded by her parents; two infant sons from her first marriage; brothers: Earl, Larry, and Bill Gilstorff; and a sister: Pearl Boik.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a beloved husband of forty-nine years: Jerry of Monroe; daughter: Jill Lands of Taylor; sister: Mary Ellen Moyer of Addison; aunts: Viola Bathgate of Rockwood and Lucille Miller of Monroe; Godchildren: Ed Gilstorff, Pam Boik, and Terry Kohler; seventeen nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews; a best friend: Judy Miller; and two granddogs: Stella and Charlie.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe (734)384-5185. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until a Worship Service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, 3589 Heiss Road. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Ghost Church. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 29, 2020.