Ryan O'Neil Allen went home to glory peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He had been in declining health for several months.
He was born in Monroe, Michigan on April 7, 1972, to George Yancey and Donna (Caine-Allen) Miller. At an early age, Ryan showed great promise. He was always full of life and could not help but be the center of attention. He was Donna's first and only son; He was spoiled and showered him with so much love. He received his GED in 1991 from Monroe High School.
He never married but had three amazing children with Traci Morris. He often worked many jobs including food services, factory work, and Green housework. He loved working and providing for himself. In his free time, Ryan loved drawing, cartoons and comic books and being with his family. He never met a stranger and always had a smile and some great conversation for you.
To cherish his memory he leaves his wonderful Mother: Donna Miller; children: Casey Allen, Kiara Allen and Kalee Allen; Father: George Yancey (Preceded in death); Sisters: LaDonna Raglin (Anthony) and Lisa Page, Dorothy Todd, TaNeisha Hoye; Brothers: (Mooney) Lorenzo Phillips, George Page, Dan Yancey; Maternal Grandmother: Mary Anderson; Paternal Grandmother: Mattie Hall(Preceded in Death) Uncles: Ricky Allen, Bryan Anderson, Quinton Anderson (Preceded in death) Billy Ricco Allen, DeWayne Hall, Landon Hall, John "Bubba" Yancey(Preceded in death), Eddie "Beef" Hall, Rodney "Apple" Hall (Japhia); Aunts: Bobbi Jean Sutton, Connie Hall, Carolyn Hall, Lois Yancey, Mary Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.
Due to social gathering restrictions, a private gathering and A Going Home Celebration were held at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. Reverend Larry Aaron of House of Prayer officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo or make a donation by visiting the CROWDFUNDING page by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 28, 2020