Saline Elizabeth Jones, 81, passed away peacefully in her home on October 15, 2020, at 4:15 p.m.
Saline was born on May 18, 1939, in Forrest City, Arkansas. She was the fifth of six children born to Grady L. and Druscilla Manson (Davis) Moore. The family moved to Monroe Michigan in 1953.
On June 10, 1960, she married the love of her life Ernest Jones and God Blessed them with three beautiful daughters: Deborah, Sonya and Monica. Through the love she shared with her husband, she unconditionally accepted three sons: Anthony, Ethan and Mike.
Saline graduated from Monroe High School in 1958. She worked for La-Z-Boy Chair Company as a seamstress for 15 years. She moved on to Detroit Edison Monroe Power Plant where she worked for 16 years until taking a medical retirement in 1994.
She was a lifetime member of the Monroe County Branch National Association for Colored People (NAACP) where she chaired the Fight For Freedom Fund Committee for 15 years. She enjoyed community service and served on several local government boards and commissions. In 1993, she became a member of Monroe Full Gospel Church under the ministry of Pastor Harold Raines. She enjoyed fundraising and served on the Usher Board.
On September 29, 2004, Saline was the recipient of a new heart and through the years her family gathered and celebrated that day as her second birthday. Saline worshipped and loved the Lord with all her heart.
Her passions were doing the work of the Lord and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She loved shopping, crocheting, cooking, public speaking and reading her Bible from cover-to-cover. Saline had a unique way of cheering people up and her greatest joy was helping others. She had a true love for people and they truly loved her back.
Saline leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Deborah Marie Jones, Sonya Renee (Christopher) Epps and Monica Jones; two stepsons, Ethan (Candyce) Jones and Michael Gross; an adoring sister, Eunice (Wilbur) Amison Brown; a brother-in-law, Colton Jones; two sisters-in-law, Annie (John) Rocker and Geraldine (Joe) Jones Buford; eleven grandchildren, Ernest L Jones, Terrica R. Johnson, Debonique Barnes, Saleice Ross, Sonisha Johnson, Makayla Panyek, Ariona Oliver, Naielah Laister Jones, Lexyia Laister Jones, Salina Jones and Evan Jones; seven great-grandchildren, Damiah Blackman, Kaliyah Hudson, Keiona Goins, Nasir Holmes, Jayah Way, Devariae Miller and Brisyn Miller; a goddaughter, Candace Webster; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Saline was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents; a sister, Margerine Epps; her three brothers, William Penn Moore, Grady Moore, Jr., Charles Otis Moore; a sister-in-law/cousin, Faye Jones, a stepson, Anthony Page; and a grandson Anthony Taylor.
Saline's wake will take place Friday, October 23, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Monroe Full Gospel Church, 5337 E. Albain Rd., Monroe. Saline's funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She will lie instate from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. at Monroe Full Gospel Church. The Reverend Harold Raines will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in her memory may do so by donating to Monroe Full Gospel Church, the American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Society
. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.allore.com.