Sally Ann Barth, age 75, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away the morning of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home under hospice care.
Born June 9, 1945, in Monroe from the union of Joseph and Helen (Wasilewski) Burek. Sally attended Wayne Memorial High School and graduated in 1963. Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life; James E. Barth. They got married on May 25, 1963, in Westland, MI (previously Wayne, MI). They raised a family of four children and spent over 48 wonderful years together until James passing in 2011.
Sally worked at Total Gas Station in Maybee for five years as a Clerk. She then worked at Monroe County Library System. Sally worked there for many years as a Librarian, which she enjoyed very much. However, before anything else, she was a a loving homemaker to her children and husband, making sure everyone was taken care of before herself.
Sally was a long time member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee. Sally was also a member of the Monroe County Quilt Guild. She enjoyed making all sorts of crafts, including sewing and quilt making. In her free time, you could also find her in her garden. She liked to hunt for mushrooms and go blueberry picking when the season was right.
Above all else, she adored her family. She was the matriarch that held everyone together. Sally was a people person, and would be the most wholesome host to any new person she met. She was loved by everyone who knew her and she will be sorely missed. Sally had a huge heart and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved mother of Michael (Jennifer) Barth of Temperance, Kathy (Ray) Burchett of Cincinnati, OH, and Jim (Terri) Barth of Cheyanne, WY. Loving grandmother of Brandon, Josh, Torey, Katie, Allison, Andrew, Ganessa, Tevin, Victoria, Dylan, Samantha, and Wesley. Dearest great-grandmother of nine grandchildren. Dear sister of Jo Ellen (Robert) Peck of Adrian.
Proceeded in death by her husband: James Barth, a son: Joe Barth, and parents: Joseph and Helen Burek.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 10:30 – 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held immediately following visiting at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Bradley Luck will officiate, Burial will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery in Maybee, where committal prayers will be said.
Memorial donations in honor of Sally are suggested to the Hospice of Cincinnati, who took such great care of her during her final days.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 13, 2020.