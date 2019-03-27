Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church 3212 East Dunbar Road Monroe , MI View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church 3212 East Dunbar Road Monroe , MI View Map Sally Kathleen "Kathy" McDonald

1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sally Kathleen Evans was born on December 23, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio. She was raised in Monroe Michigan by her parents: the late Curtis C Evans and the late Flora (Goins) Evans.

She received her education through Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1970.

Kathy met the love of her life: Nolan Watson and were married in 1971.

They were blessed with one son and one daughter and, together, they enjoyed raising their family until his unexpected passing in 1977. She was able to find love again and was married on July 16, 1977, to Carson E. McDonald. It was from this union that came the birth of a second son.

To support her family, she stayed at home to make sure her children and family were well taken care of. She also held numerous odds and end jobs including Kreskey's and La-Z-Boy in Monroe and Better Plastics in South Rockwood.

Kathy was an extraordinary care-giver and spent many years of her life caring for others. In the final years of her parent's life, Kathy dedicated herself to their care and wellbeing allowing them to stay in their home and avoid stays in a nursing home. When her husband Carson fell ill, she dedicated herself again to his care and wellbeing for the rest of his life.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing quilts, working on her many crafts and exercising to music. She enjoyed bowling and enjoyed traveling whenever she was able. She was fortunate to visit many places including Las Vegas, California, Florida and the Bahamas. She received her spiritual nourishment by church at True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church where she made lasting friendships.

Sally "Kathy" Kathleen McDonald, age 67, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Her passing is preceded by her first husband: Nolan Watson; her second husband: Carson McDonald; her daughter: Tammy Marie Watson; her brother: Jimmy Breeding and her parents.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her two sons: Rick B. (Ling) Watson of Texas and Carson McDonald Jr. of California; her beloved dog: Daisy and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. She will lie in state on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. until a Celebration of Her life at 11:00 a.m. at True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church, 3212 East Dunbar Road, Monroe, MI 48161 officiated by Pastor John Bullard. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.

Published in Monroe News on Mar. 27, 2019