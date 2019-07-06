|
Sally J. Vogler, age 91, of Carleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Born January 28, 1928, in Erie, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Julia (Nowak) Godlewski. Sally was a member of the Monroe High School graduating class of 1945 and went on to attend the Michigan College of Beauty. Sally married Fred Vogler Jr. in Bowling Green Ohio on March 21, 1946, and together they raised two children. For many years, she worked as an inspector for General Motors Powertrain in Toledo, OH, until her retirement in 1991.
Sally was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was cherished and adored by her family. She kept herself busy by enjoying the company of and traveling with both the Frenchtown and Luna Pier Seniors. In her spare time, Sally enjoyed Polka music, Polka dancing, playing Euchre and Bingo.
To cherish her memory, Sally leaves a son, Dale (Charlene) Vogler of Petersburg: a daughter, Judith (Robert) Kecskes of Monroe; Two sisters: Jean Hodnicki and Dianne (Dan) Gautz; six grand children: Vincent (Karen) Graczyk, Keith Graczyk and Amy, Sherri Vogler, Chad (Leigh) Vogler, Andrea Vogler and Brittany Vogler; five great-grand children and two great great-grandchildren.
Sally is preceded in death by her loving husband Fred; her parents; and two brothers: Walter and Jim Godlewski.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be at Rupp on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:30 am with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. A burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Published in Monroe News on July 6, 2019