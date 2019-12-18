|
Sam Charles Mabe Jr., age 89, of Knoxville, TN and Monroe, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in Knoxville. He had been in poor health for six months.
Born December 31, 1929, in Tazewell, TN, he was the son of the late Sam and Minnie (Pope) Mabe. On December 5, 1949, he married Lula Mary Collingsworth in Monroe. Mary preceded Sam in death on December 25, 1991. He later married Rose M. Nocella on November 25, 1994, in Tazewell. She too preceded Sam in death on February 21, 2008.
Sam served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Air Force Military Police. He served from October 15, 1951, until being honorably discharged on October 6, 1955. During that time, Sam was a member of its Shell Boat Racing team and were four time champions of the Royal St. John's Regatta held annually in NewFoundland, Canada.
Sam was employed by Ford Motor Company as a Hi Lo Operator for 38 years at the Monroe Stamping Plant, retiring on July 1, 1988. He was a member of UAW Local 723, North Monroe Street Church of God, and life member of Monroe VFW Post 1138.
Sam was an avid University of Michigan Football fan and was often seen wearing his UofM ballcap. He was also a pick-up truck enthusiast and was especially fond of his 1978 Ford F150 "Blackie." In his spare time, he enjoyed attending car shows with his sons, gardening and having coffee with "The Guys".
Sam is survived by two sons, David (Cathy) Mabe of Knoxville, TN and Brian Jeffrey (Chris) Mabe of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Jean (Jerry) Haynes of Knoxville, TN; half sister, Brenda Ratliff of Tazewell, TN; two step-sisters, Flora Mae Venable of Tazewell, TN and Josephine Muszynski of Monroe; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wives, Sam was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Dean Mabe; three sisters, Betty Lindsay, Mary Landham, and Florence Treece; half sister, Sheila Poore; half brother, Dexter Mabe; step-brother, Earl Mabe; and step-sister, Bobby Hurst.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Rev. Rick Massingill, Pastor of North Monroe Street Church of God will officiate followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park with military honors provided by VFW Post 1138.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in Sam's memory, the family suggests Muscle Car Ministries (musclecarministries.com) 2915 Peach Orchard Rd., Maryville, TN 37803.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019