Samuel Louis Vereb, 92, of Monroe, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, with his family by his side.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a scripture service will be at 7 p.m. He will lie in state at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. Michaels Catholic Church, where Mass will be celebrated by Pastor, Fr. Philip Ching at Noon. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Born October 21, 1926, in Romulus, he was the son of the late Paul and Bertha (Mertz) Vereb. Sam honorably served in the US Air Force from 1948 to 1952 as an Air Policeman and received a Good Conduct Medal. He married Jeneese Leckler on October 10, 1953 at St. Michaels Catholic Church. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Sam worked as a journeyman carpenter for Local 301. After helping build the Ford Motor Co. Stamping Plant in Woodhaven, MI, they employed him as a carpenter where he then retired in 1991.
Sam was an outstanding athlete. He played AAA baseball for the Toledo Mudhens, helped form the Custer baseball league, and was a life-long Detroit Tiger fan. He was an umpire and coach for several years. Sam was an avid golfer and bowler with notable achievements of a hole in one at Green Meadows and an American Bowling Congress Award for his 299 game at Monroe Sports Center. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, gardening, hunting and was an avid walker. He was well known in the community, loved by many, and never met a person he didn't know. He was a member of VFW Post 1138, Monroe Senior Center, and the Michigan Bowling Association.
To cherish his memory, Sam leaves his loving wife, Jeneese; three children, Diane (Randy) Harris of Monroe, Mary Ann (Donald, deceased) Doty of Monroe, and Fred (Missy) Vereb of Tampa, FL; ten grandchildren: George (Hillary) Harris, Charlie Harris; Molly (Rob) Mize, Philip Watt, Sam Doty, Cylas Doty; Michelle, Michael, Micayla, and Marissa Vereb as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Blake Shipe, Wolfgang and Oriana Harris, and Baby Mize expected in September.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Vereb; three sisters, Ester Kurtzhals Parr, Irene Tryon, and Ethel Vereb; and son-in-law Donald Doty.
Memorial contributions in Sam's memory are suggested to St. Michaels Catholic Church.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2019