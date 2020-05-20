Samuel Pancone, age 76, of Monroe, passed away of congestive heart failure at 3:58 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 23, 1944, in Monroe, Sam was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Marchese) Pancone.
While attending Monroe Catholic Central High School, Sam met so many of his lifetime friends. He married Kathy J. Van Develde on January 5, 1963, at St. Mary Catholic Church and recently renewed their wedding vows on February 22, 2020. Together they raised five children.
Sam wore a lot of hats during his working life. He began as a set-up man for Ford Motor Company for 11 years before starting Towne & Country Florist and Landscaping with his wife Kathy which they operated for 15 years. The Pancones also built and operated Papa Joe's Partystore in Monroe for several years and opened Pancone Auto Repair in 2004, a family business that Sam worked tirelessly at until his recent passing. During these many endeavors, Sam and Kathy also created a property development and management business, building the Wildwood Estates Subdivision. Throughout all of his successful efforts, Sam was most proud of his children who inherited his work ethics.
Sam is survived by his wife Kathy of Monroe; four children: Jeff (Megan) Pancone of Lago Vista, Texas, Jaci Pancone of Jefferson City, Missouri, Jon Pancone of Monroe, and Johanna (Doyle) Williams of Monroe; two sisters, Mary Grace Zubkoff and Roseann (Mike) Murchie, both of Monroe; 14 grandchildren: Alissa, Eric, Corrinne, Kaitlyn, Sierra, Kaysie, Austin, Joseph, Grace, Ellie, Brody, Eva, Brennan, and Sam; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Jeni Pancone.
Due to current social gathering limitations, visitation and services will be privately attended by family at Bacarella Funeral Home. Rev. Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi of St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass of the Resurrection celebrating Sam's life will be scheduled at a later date.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in Sam's memory, the family suggests supporting ProMedica Monroe Hospice or Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Published in Monroe News on May 20, 2020.