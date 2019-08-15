|
WOOSTER, Ohio - Sandra Faye Neil, 78, of Wooster, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice LifeCare in Wooster.
She was born April 30, 1941, in Monroe, Michigan, the daughter of Edward and Helen Polson Kurtz. She married Ronald Ray Neil on January 7, 1961. He survives.
She had worked as a secretary for La-Z-Boy Furniture, Ports Petroleum and for the Wayne Co. Treasurer.
Sandra was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Massillon.
She liked boating and her beach vacations and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her flower gardens, NASCAR and baseball.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by grandchildren Hobart Herberger, Zachary Herberger, Ethan Herberger and Madelyn Herberger, and siblings Andrew Kurtz of Las Vegas, Sheri Kurtz and Dawn Kurtz both of Monroe, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Shawn Herberger.
Friends will be received 2 hours prior to the 3:00 p.m. memorial service on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster with Pastor John L. Telloni officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ohio's Hospice LifeCare for all of the care given to Sandra.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1900 Wales Rd., Massillon, OH 44646 or to Moreland United Methodist Church, 138 E. Moreland Rd., Wooster, OH 44691
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019