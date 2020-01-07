|
|
Sandra Jane Priest, born August 21, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, was one of five children born from the union of the late Nelson Priest and Mary Jane (Anderson) Priest. After graduating high school, Sandy met and married her first husband, James R. Marchese. They shared 2 children, Robert and Rhonda. Many years later, she married James W. Shrum and welcomed Shanna.
Sandy had three guiding principles in life:.
Faith: For as long as the family can remember, Sandy held true to her faith that someday she would meet Jesus and walk the streets of gold. She lived her life in that faith and prayed everyone around her would do the same.
Family: Only second to her Jesus, family was most important to Sandy. She loved them dearly and was to each in their own way, their biggest fan. Their happiness was her greatest joy.
Fellowship: Sandy was a loyal member of Monroe Full Gospel for the past twenty-four years where she attended bible study, served as an usher, assisted with Vacation Bible School and was a humble willing worker to her church family. But more than that, she was a friend in Jesus and was always willing to listen and give encouragement whenever she could.
Sandra Jane Shrum, age 75, passed away in her home of over 51 years at 2:25 p.m. on January 4th, 2020, surrounded by her children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James and her two sisters, Karen Young and Lela Clarke.
To cherish her memory, she leaves three children: Robert (Shannon) Marchese of Monroe, Rhonda (Joseph) Elkaakati of Holland, Ohio, Shanna (John) Anwiler of Ida, two brothers: Herbert (Jean) Priest of Monroe and Nelson W. Priest of Monroe; five grandchildren: Samantha (Ryan Cornoyer) Vollmer, Ryan Elkaakati, Nicole (Casey) McPherrin, Noah Turner and Caleb Turner; nine great grandchildren; three step children as well as multiple step-grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. She will Lie in State from 10:00 a.m. until a Celebration of Her Life at 11:00 a.m. at Monroe Full Gospel Church; 5337 E. Albain Rd, Monroe, 48161, with Pastor Harold Raines officiating and Pastor Gary Pickerell co-officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Monroe Full Gospel Church. Online guests may share words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo; merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 7, 2020