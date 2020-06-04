Sandra Kay Csernai was born on August 6, 1953 in Wayne. She was one of two children born from the union of the late Andrew John Csernai and the late Mary Ann (Bowser) Csernai.
She was a 1972 graduate of Cody High School in Detroit.
For many years, Sandra worked as a Dispatcher for AAA Insurance.
She would be blessed with the birth of two children: Deanna Marie and Joshua Paul.
Sandra appreciated the simple things in life and had a sweet disposition. She was a wonderful listener and a trusted confidant. Her easy-going spirit helped to put others at ease, and the love she showed towards others was a constant encouragement to all that had the privilege to know her.
Sandra always seemed to put the needs of family ahead of her own. She enjoyed attending holiday and social gatherings to converse and discover long-lost relatives. She enjoyed conversation, and if she might become bored, she would pick up the phone or "hop on Facebook"and reach out to someone to spread Peace and Love.
Sandra had very eclectic taste with a passion for music, loving to listen to Classic Rock; and the likes of Bob Seger, Pink Floyd, and Janice Joplin.
Throughout her life, Sandra had the opportunity to call several places home from Detroit, to Germany, to Newport, to Toledo, but for the past six years had settled in Luna Pier. No matter where she resided her heart was always with her children and her grandchildren, whom were her world.
Sandra, age 66, of Luna Pier passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two children: Deanna Jones (Jenelle Sperry) of Toledo and Joshua (Stephanie) Jones of Monroe; four beloved grandchildren with one on the way: Caleb, Arianna, Logan, Madelynne; her brother: Michael (Chris) Csernai of Newport; father of her children: Paul Jones; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, god-children and special aunt: Sonia Bowser.
She will lie in state from 11:30 a.m. until the Mass of The Resurrection at 12 p.m. on June 5 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8109 Swan Creek Road, Newport with Father Henry Rebello officiating. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to assist with arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation by visiting the crowdfunding page at www.merklefs.com.
She was a 1972 graduate of Cody High School in Detroit.
For many years, Sandra worked as a Dispatcher for AAA Insurance.
She would be blessed with the birth of two children: Deanna Marie and Joshua Paul.
Sandra appreciated the simple things in life and had a sweet disposition. She was a wonderful listener and a trusted confidant. Her easy-going spirit helped to put others at ease, and the love she showed towards others was a constant encouragement to all that had the privilege to know her.
Sandra always seemed to put the needs of family ahead of her own. She enjoyed attending holiday and social gatherings to converse and discover long-lost relatives. She enjoyed conversation, and if she might become bored, she would pick up the phone or "hop on Facebook"and reach out to someone to spread Peace and Love.
Sandra had very eclectic taste with a passion for music, loving to listen to Classic Rock; and the likes of Bob Seger, Pink Floyd, and Janice Joplin.
Throughout her life, Sandra had the opportunity to call several places home from Detroit, to Germany, to Newport, to Toledo, but for the past six years had settled in Luna Pier. No matter where she resided her heart was always with her children and her grandchildren, whom were her world.
Sandra, age 66, of Luna Pier passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two children: Deanna Jones (Jenelle Sperry) of Toledo and Joshua (Stephanie) Jones of Monroe; four beloved grandchildren with one on the way: Caleb, Arianna, Logan, Madelynne; her brother: Michael (Chris) Csernai of Newport; father of her children: Paul Jones; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, god-children and special aunt: Sonia Bowser.
She will lie in state from 11:30 a.m. until the Mass of The Resurrection at 12 p.m. on June 5 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8109 Swan Creek Road, Newport with Father Henry Rebello officiating. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to assist with arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation by visiting the crowdfunding page at www.merklefs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.