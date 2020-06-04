Sandra Kay Csernai
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Csernai was born on August 6, 1953 in Wayne. She was one of two children born from the union of the late Andrew John Csernai and the late Mary Ann (Bowser) Csernai.
She was a 1972 graduate of Cody High School in Detroit.
For many years, Sandra worked as a Dispatcher for AAA Insurance.
She would be blessed with the birth of two children: Deanna Marie and Joshua Paul.
Sandra appreciated the simple things in life and had a sweet disposition. She was a wonderful listener and a trusted confidant. Her easy-going spirit helped to put others at ease, and the love she showed towards others was a constant encouragement to all that had the privilege to know her.
Sandra always seemed to put the needs of family ahead of her own. She enjoyed attending holiday and social gatherings to converse and discover long-lost relatives. She enjoyed conversation, and if she might become bored, she would pick up the phone or "hop on Facebook"and reach out to someone to spread Peace and Love.
Sandra had very eclectic taste with a passion for music, loving to listen to Classic Rock; and the likes of Bob Seger, Pink Floyd, and Janice Joplin.
Throughout her life, Sandra had the opportunity to call several places home from Detroit, to Germany, to Newport, to Toledo, but for the past six years had settled in Luna Pier. No matter where she resided her heart was always with her children and her grandchildren, whom were her world.
Sandra, age 66, of Luna Pier passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two children: Deanna Jones (Jenelle Sperry) of Toledo and Joshua (Stephanie) Jones of Monroe; four beloved grandchildren with one on the way: Caleb, Arianna, Logan, Madelynne; her brother: Michael (Chris) Csernai of Newport; father of her children: Paul Jones; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, god-children and special aunt: Sonia Bowser.
She will lie in state from 11:30 a.m. until the Mass of The Resurrection at 12 p.m. on June 5 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8109 Swan Creek Road, Newport with Father Henry Rebello officiating. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to assist with arrangements.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation by visiting the crowdfunding page at www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved