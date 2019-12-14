|
|
Sandra (Sandy) Louise Craft, age 75 of LaSalle, passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019, at ProMedica Hospital in Monroe.
Sandy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Theodore and Mary (DeBlair) Dwornik in Monroe, MI. She went to Monroe High School and graduated in the class of 1962. Shortly after, she met the love of her life, James (Jim) Edward Craft. They got married on August 17, 1963, at St. Joseph's Church in Monroe. They spent over 56 wonderful years together.
Sandy was a long time employee at the Monroe County Health Department. She worked in the billing division for 30 years before retiring. In her free time she enjoyed reading books and traveling to new places.
Family was a huge part of Sandy's life. She was a strong devoted wife and loving mother. Her grandchildren were her world- she enjoyed to be around them as much as possible. Sandy was loved by all who met her and she will be sorely missed. She had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of James E. Craft. Loving mother of Lori (Greg) Kirk and Lisa (Keith) Henderson. Dearest grandmother of Hayley, Sheridan and Trey Henderson, as well as Caleb Kirk. Dear sister of Mary Munson, Ted Dwornik Jr., and Karen Troutman. Also survived by a sister-in-law: Sharon Dwornik.
Proceeded in death by her parents: Theodore and Mary Dwornik, one brother: Tom Dwornik, a niece: Brandi Dwornik and a nephew: Timmy Timmins.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Sunday December 15, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 PM. There will be a rosary service on Sunday at 7:00 PM. Sandy will lie instate at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Monday December 16, 2019, at 10 AM with a funeral Mass starting at 11 AM. Burial will take place immediately following at Roselawn Memorial Park. Officiating is Fr. David Burgard.
Memorial donations in honor of Sandy are appreciated towards The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 14, 2019