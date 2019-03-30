|
|
Sandra Lee Guy, age 68, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Thursday March 28, 2019, at St. Vincent Medical Center
Sandra was born May 27, 1950, in Monroe, MI to the late John and Sophie (Furstenberg) Hale. On April 22, 1977, in Monroe, MI she married the love of her life, Richard Guy. The two would go on to spend 41 loving years together, building a home and a family
Sandra loved keeping her mind sharp with puzzles. She also enjoyed casinos, most notably slot machines, and her beloved cat. But above all else, Sandra loved her family, especially her grandkids.
To cherish her memory, Sandra leaves her loving husband, Richard; one son, Kevin Guy of Monroe; three daughters: Jennie (Robert) Boedicker of Ida, Melissa Guy of Monroe, and Leann (Amanda) Guy of Monroe; three sisters: Deborah (the late John) Neely of Monroe, Christine Ellison of Arizona, and Pamela (Ron) Benore of Monroe; ten grandchildren: Alesha, Kimberly, Austin, Sophie, Caleb, Cody, Zach, Kaylee, Violet, and Emma; and one great grandchild, Hope.
Along with her parents and brother in law, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Hale, and nephew, John Hale.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. Rev. Larry Detruf will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Sandra's honor are asked to please consider the .
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 30, 2019