Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map

Sandra Little


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Little Obituary
Sandra Ann Little, 83, of Temperance, Michigan, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania Ohio. Born April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Ralph and Eva (Pickett) Springer.
She married on October 2, 1954, to Vern E. Drouillard, who preceded her in death in 1974. Her marriage to Thomas Little began on May 26, 1978. Sandra was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her family and loved the time they shared.
She enjoyed reading and playing board games with her family.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Thomas; son, Vern G. (Lisa) Drouillard; daughters, Gail A. (Mark) Fialkow, Cathy A. (Dane) Fuller and Lisa A. (Bill Jr.) Decker; step-daughter, Jackie J. (Tracy) Moore; sisters, Linda L. (Bob) Quertermous and Cindy J. (Tom) Dressel; grandchildren, Dane, Vern, Lauren, Maggie, Drew, Jolan, Tara, and Lily.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Vern Drouillard and nephew, Rob Quertermous.
Friends may call from 5:00-8:00pm, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday.
Interment will be in Michigan Memorial Park cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.
Memorials may be made to .
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on May 19, 2019
