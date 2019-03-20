|
Sandra Lynne Opachick (Goss), 61 yrs, of Milan, MI, died Friday March 15, 2019, in the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday March 22, 2019, from 1-8PM. She will lie in state at Redeemer Fellowship Church, Monroe, MI, from 9:30 AM until the services at 10:30 AM. Pastor John Piippo will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born January 28, 1958, in Toledo, OH. Sandra was the daughter of Glenn and Kathryn (Gentner) Goss.
She was a 1976 Summerfield High School graduate. She later earned her Associates Degree from Baker College.
She married the love of her life Jeffrey Opachick on June 7, 1997, in Lambertville, MI.
She worked for 30 years for the Ford Motor Company, Saline, MI, as a shipping inspector retiring in 2006.
Sandy was a disciple of Jesus and loved to listen to worship music and praise Jesus. She was a prayer warrior and loved to pray for everyone she knew. She made beautiful homemade cards and loved flower gardening and bird watching.
Survivors include: her husband, Jeff; mother, Kathryn; a daughter, Rachel (Tom) Sullivan; step-daughters, Leia (Brendon) LaPensee, Lauren Opachick; granddaughter, Cortney Reid and step-grandchildren, Kennedy, Piper and Jaden laPensee.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Goss and brother, Jeff Goss.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Benevolence Fund of Redeemer Fellowship Church, Monroe, MI.
