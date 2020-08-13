1/1
Sandra S. Thompson
1948 - 2020
Sandra S. Thompson, age 72, of Milan, passed from this life into the hands of our Lord Monday, August 10, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Michigan surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 8, 1948, in Monroe, Michigan to John and Elva (Schultz) Sefcik. On September 4, 1964, she married Rodger Thompson in Monroe and he preceded her in death on October 5, 1999.
In November 1999 she began working as a custodian for Milan Area Schools, and remained there for over 20 years until her retirement. She loved being a homemaker and raising her children. She was a hard worker, a very giving person and fiercely loved her family. Sandy enjoyed quilting, gardening, and going to garage sales looking for that perfect find in a knickknack, a special antique or to add to her collection of salt and pepper shakers. She also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting, especially when she could go with family. Sandy also took pleasure in riding her Harley "Deep Purple" when she wasn't riding her beloved horse "Kidd Rock." Her love for animals and wildlife was eminent as she gave to many organizations for wildlife along with the Michigan Humane Society. In addition, she was a dedicated supporter of St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota, along with many other associations. She gave generously from her heart so others would benefit.
She is survived by her children: Christopher (Mindy) Thompson of Monroe, Renea Thompson of Dundee, grandchildren: Zachary Levi and Hannah Aliza Doran, and Keaton Christopher and Libbee Melina Thompson, her life-partner since 2000, James Clayton Sievert of Milan, a sister, Barbara (Louis) Salow of Monroe, and brother-in-law, Gerald Wahl of Monroe.
Besides her husband, Rodger, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Wahl.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 PM where funeral services will be at 1:00 PM. Government issued restrictions including social distancing and face mask requirements will be followed. Burial of cremains will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, LaSalle, Michigan. Those desiring may make contributions to St. Joseph's Indian School or Michigan Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.ochalekstark.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
OCHALEK-STARK FUNERAL HOME
AUG
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
OCHALEK-STARK FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
OCHALEK-STARK FUNERAL HOME
218 E. MAIN ST.
Milan, MI 48160
(734) 439-1100
