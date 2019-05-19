|
|
Santa Iris Gilsdorf went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10th, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit with family and friends by her side.
Santa was born July 11, 1947, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Juan Bobet and Mercedes Fernandez.
For thirty-three years, Santa served the community as the secretary and dispatcher for the Frenchtown Township Fire Department from August 11, 1977, until her retirement in January of 2010. On January 6, 1990, she married the love of her life, Clement W. Gilsdorf, at Monroe Alliance Church in Monroe, Michigan.
Santa loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, church family, and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time gardening in her yard.
To cherish her memory she leaves her loving husband of twenty-nine years: Clement Gilsdorf of Monroe, her two children Robert Lawrence (Melissa) Goltz and Robin Lynn (Roger) Clukey; her stepson Shawn Lymond; her brother: Juan Bobet and sister Virginia Bobet both of Puerto Rico; and seven grandchildren: Ryan, Jeffrey and Katie Clukey, Lily and Jessica Goltz, and Lacy and Corey Lymond.
Her passing was preceded by her parents, a sister: Juanita Martinez; and sister-in-law: Gladys Bobet.
Friends may gather at noon on Saturday, May 25, 2019, for a memorial service at Monroe Alliance Church; 3975 South Custer Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a in Santa's name.
Online guests may leave word of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 19, 2019