Sara J. Tolbert, 80, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Sara was born June 19, 1940. She was a graduate of Monroe High School and remained a resident of Monroe. Sara married James (Don) Tolbert on Feb 7, 1959. Don preceded her in death after 54 years of marriage. Sara worked for many years as a school aide at Riverside Elementary School and as a health aide at The Lutheran Home until her retirement. Following retirement, Sara proudly volunteered at Mercy Memorial Hospital.
Sara was competitive, and in her youth enjoyed roller skating, tennis, softball, and bowling. Sara remained active and was often seen on her daily walks in the neighborhood with her beloved dog, Dusty. She was an avid Michigan State Spartan football and basketball fan and liked travelling and visiting casinos. She especially liked winning at the slots. She became a Wii expert and enjoyed competing with family and friends. She loved music and singing along to her favorite tunes. She was known for her generosity and kindness as well as her hearty laugh.
Sara is survived by her four children and their spouses, Dawn (Jim) Szuma, Kevin (Gloria) Tolbert, Tammy Tolbert, and Mark (Tracie) Tolbert. Additionally, she is survived by nine grandchildren, Anthony (Megan) Tolbert, Joshua (Julie) Tolbert, Nicholas Tolbert, Spencer Tolbert, Zachary (Britta) Tolbert, Travis Tolbert, Mike (Megan) Szuma, Dana (Jake) Hunter, and Devin Tolbert as well as ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Sandy Blair and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Sara is preceded in death by her parents and brother Buddy (Bud) Clark.
The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may call Thursday from 2 p.m. until 8. Online condolences and special memories can be shared at www.allore.com.
Sara will be interred at Roselawn Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Greater Michigan at alz.org\gmc.
