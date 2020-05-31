Sarah E. Abbott

Jan. 27, 1979-May 24, 2020

Sarah Elizabeth Abbott (Peace), 41 years, of Erie, MI, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2020, and is now resting peacefully in Heaven with her maternal grandpa, paternal grandparents, and paternal aunt.

The daughter of John and MaryBeth (Anderson) Peace, she was born on January 27, 1979, in Toledo, OH.

Sarah's greatest joy and the highlight of her life was being a stay-at-home mom to the love of her life, Lily. She enjoyed shopping and if something was on sale, she was buying it whether she needed it or not to share with family and friends. Sarah loved her animals, especially her dog and cat who were her first babies.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Jason, and their 4-year-old daughter, Lily. Also surviving are her parents; brothers, Nathan (Jessica) and Daniel (Michelle); sister, Rachel; her in-laws and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and maternal grandma.

"Sometimes when I first awake, I think that you're still here, and for a fleeting moment the clouds all disappear. For you brought endless sunshine until you went away, and now I miss you desperately each minute of the day. You would not like to see me sad so what I try to do is live a bright and happy life in memory of you. For though I'll always miss you and it's dreadful being apart, I haven't really lost you, you're still here in my heart."

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.





