After a long battle with Alzheimer's, our beloved mother is now at peace and in the loving arms of Jesus.
Sarah Jean Gianino, age 88, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away under the care of Hospice at Oasis of Monroe Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Sarah Jean Gianino (Quick) was one of 7 children born to parents Harry and Anna (Peters) Quick. Sarah married Joseph E. Gianino in 1952 and is survived by her 6 loving children. Joseph (Michelle) M. Gianino, Kim Tuttle, Randall (Kathy) Gianino, John Gianino, Kristina (Todd) Sulfaro, Andrew (Shiho) Gianino. Grandchildren, Aaron (Amber) Coch, Jennifer Kronke, Greg (Danielle) Gianino, Tina (James) Houvener, Justin (Sarah) Correia, Andrea Gianino, Mark Gianino, Gabrielle (Karl) Williams, Mitchell (Paige Rachet) Sulfaro, Julia Gianino, Alissa Gianino. Great grandchildren, Devon Forrest, Kennedy Coch, Jessica Kronke, Meagan Kronke, Cole Kronke, Isabella Houvener, Kalani Correia, Caden Williams, Claire Williams.
In addition to both her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph E. Gianino, her siblings: Anna Marie Yoas, Harry Jr. and Harold Quick, June Uszynski, Dr. Joe Quick and her dear twin sister Sally Potcova, grandson Brian E. Coch and her close friends: Kelly Eberhart and June Knabusch.
Sarah was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 28 years, and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran, Monroe, MI.
As a homemaker, Sarah enjoyed bowling, going to the Windsor Casino, and most of all she loved watching Detroit Tiger games and football on TV.
Family and friends may gather on Friday December 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jeffrey Heimsoth from Trinity Lutheran officiating service at 11:00 a.m. at Merkle Funeral Service South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, MI 48161. A procession to Roselawn Memorial Park will follow.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Michigan's mandates, guests will be limited in number, face covering are required for entry and no food or beverages will be permitted inside the building. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com
to leave words of comfort and inspiration or to share a photo.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran School www.tlcmonroe.com
, Monroe Catholic Elementary Schools www.mcesmonroe.com
, or St. Patrick School, Carleton www.stpatscarleton.com.