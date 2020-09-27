Scott Anthony Conner, 47 years, of Petersburg, MI passed away on September 20, 2020. The son of Lonnie and Linda (Loncz) Conner, he was born on June 4, 1973, in Toledo, OH.

Scott graduated from Bedford High School, where he played football and baseball. He worked for the Monroe County Road Commission for 24 years. Scott enjoyed spending time outdoors at the family's cabin Up North with his son. He loved riding ATV's and snowmobiles as well as hunting and fishing. Scott loved watching Michigan football, Detroit Tigers and NASCAR racing.

Scott is survived by his son Logan; parents, Lonnie and Linda Conner; sister, Lisa (JJ) Peery and nieces. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter (Stella) Loncz and Malton (Christine) Conner; aunt, Jean Conner, uncle, Ronald Loncz and cousin, Jason Wilson.

Funeral services and burial were private. Scott was laid to rest in Bedford Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI 48182.

