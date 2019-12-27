|
Scott Edward Danish of Frisco, Colorado, passed Nov 18th 2019, age 51.
Born April 24, 1968, to Tom and Betty Danish Leesburg FL, formerly of Newport MI.
Scott is preceded in death by a son, Gabriel.
He is survived by 2 sons, Mathew, wife Heather and Granddaughters Rylie and Vaia; and Nicholas, both of Colorado. Also survived by 2 brothers, Chris and wife Kim of Monroe, Jerry and Jill of Venetia, Pennsylvania.
Scott served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He received his training at Cape May New Jersey, specializing in Search and Rescue. He was stationed in Lapush WA and Portage MI. While serving he was awarded 2 CG Special Operations Service Ribbons, Bicentennial Unit Commendation Award, National Defense Service Medal, CG Good Conduct Award, Rifle expert Ribbon and Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbons. He was honorably discharged in 1992
Scott grew up in the outdoors, there was nothing he enjoyed more than fishing and hunting; starting on his father's charter boat, Danish Charters, on Lake Erie to King Salmon fishing in Frankfort MI. Moving to Eagle, CO, he enjoyed mule, deer and elk hunting with his father and brothers. Then settling in Frisco where he worked in construction.
A memorial will be held this summer in the mountains of Colorado, that Scott loved to hike and hunt in.
In lieu of flowers, donate in his honor to the St. Jude's Children Foundation.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 27, 2019