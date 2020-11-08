Scott Jeffery "Skippy" Williams, 65, of Harrison, Michigan passed away at his home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Scott was born February 24, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Doyle M. Williams and Dolores L. (DuVall) Williams. Scott graduated from Monroe High School in 1973. Scott was united in marriage to Ms. Sharon E. Sperr on January 21, 1978 in Monroe, Michigan. Scott had resided in Harrison since 1984, moving from Monroe, Michigan.
Mr. Williams was the past Director of Meat Operations for Busch's Markets, as well as Ashcraft's Markets. Upon his retirement from Ashcraft's, Scott obtained his Michigan Real Estate Agent License and worked as an agent for Harrison Realty, Inc. for several years. He was a Co-Owner of the "Big Easy" hunting camp for twenty years. When Scott wasn't working, he enjoyed his time at the "Big Easy," golfing, playing poker, watching televised golf and poker events and various documentaries. During the past three years, Scott enjoyed wintering with his wife in Arizona.
Surviving Mr. Williams is his wife of forty-two years, Mrs. Sharon E. Williams of Harrison; his mother, Dolores L. Williams of LaSalle, Michigan; two brothers, Brian (Shirley) Williams of Monroe and Reid (Allison) Williams of Bellevue, Washington; one sister in-law, Jan (Bob) Clemens of Monroe; three brothers in-law, Jim (Carol) Sperr of Belleville, Michigan, Joe (Tammy Maus) Sperr of Monroe and, Gary Muraca of Michigan and Florida, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, precious friends and his two beloved dogs; Bailee and Luci. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Cynthia Muraca.
