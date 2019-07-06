Home

Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service
2442 North Monroe Street
Monroe, MI
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Merkle Funeral Service
2442 North Monroe Street
Monroe, MI
Scott Larrow


1966 - 2019
Scott Larrow Obituary
Scott Michael Larrow was born on September 9, 1966, in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of three children born from the union of his parents: the late James Larrow and Cathy (Johnson) Larrow. He received his education by attending Jefferson High School and graduated with the Class of 1985. He worked for many years as the Director of Sales and Operations for ARD Express to support his family.
Scott met and married the love of his life: Rita Wood on December 1, 1990, and together they enjoyed a beautiful marriage. He loved music and spent countless hours listening and playing his guitar. He looked forward to evenings with friends playing poker or attending Men's Breakfast. Scott also loved to travel and always enjoyed taking trips Up North.
Above anything, Scott loved his family. He looked forward to all get togethers that were centralized around spending time with those he adored most. He was a loving husband, a great father to his sons and the best grandfather anyone could ask for. His kind and generous heart and ability to love anyone are just a few things that will be missed by his family and friends.
Scott Michael Larrow, age 52, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton. His passing is preceded by his father: James Larrow; his paternal grandparents: James and Helen Larrow; his maternal grandparents: Catherine and Frank Johnson and a great nephew: Jeret Anthony James Gee.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife of 28 years: Rita Larrow; his mother: Cathy Larrow; his sons: Roscoe Wood, Kevin Wood, Jeremy (Carie) Bussell, Michael (Mercedes) Turner and Daniel Turner; his sisters: Angela Larrow and Amy Larrow; 10 grandchildren: Keirsten (Rico) Johnson, Kenny Roberts, Anthony Busenbark, Anthony Salisbury, Jacob Salisbury, Zayleigh Bussell, Meike Rock, Michael Turner, Maddox Turner and Landon Turner; 5 great grandchildren: Christopher, JLynn, Nasir, Conner and Roscoe and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may gather on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2:00pm-8:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00am also at Merkle's with Pastor Anna Kilyk officiating.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting our website at www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 6, 2019
