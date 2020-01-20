|
Scott Michael Sulfaro, age 50, a lifelong resident of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Born May 25, 1969, in Monroe, Scott was the son of the late Joseph D. and Sandra L. (Marchese) Sulfaro. Scott was baptized at St. Michael Catholic Church and confirmed at St. John Catholic Church. He attended Waterloo Elementary School and was a graduate of Monroe High School.
Scott was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe and volunteered at St. Mary Catholic Church for their "In the Spirit of Giving" program. Scott was a member of the Partyville family where he enjoyed spending time at the store. Scott was an avid fan of music. He played the guitar in his band, Mister Hoodoo, and along with his father owned Mr. Oldies, a DJ service in Monroe. Scott enjoyed collecting vinyl and could name songs from the 50s through the 80s by hearing just one or two notes. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Scott is survived by two loving brothers, Todd J. (Kristina) Sulfaro and Eric J. (Kendra) Sulfaro, both of Monroe; four cherished nieces and nephews: Gabrielle (Karl) Williams, Mitchell (fiancé: Paige Rachut) Sulfaro, and Saige and Cole Sulfaro; two treasured great niece and nephew, Caden and Claire Williams; the love of his life, his fiancé, Darlene Maddox; his aunt, Katherine Sauro of Monroe; and two uncles, David (Lindsey) Marchese of St. Augustine, FL and Dennis (Cheryl) Marchese of Las Vegas, NV. In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Anna (Complo) Sulfaro and John and Margaret (Bellino) Marchese.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-7 p.m. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, where a Scripture Service will be held that evening at 5:00 p.m. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, he will lie in state at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection celebrating his life at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Giancarlo Ghezzi will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial donations are suggested to a
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 20, 2020