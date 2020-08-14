Sean Michael Duchenne was born in Monroe, Michigan, on February 5, 1966. He was one of four children born from the union of the late Roger Edward Duchenne and Carolyn E. (Ott) Duchenne. He was a 1984 graduate of Monroe High School.
Sean married Karen Lambert on February 20, 1988, and the couple would be blessed with three children: Ashton, McKenna, and Michael.
An avid outdoorsman, Sean, enjoyed all four seasons. He loved to fish and had deer hunted for many years even processing his own deer. He had been a member of the Monroe Rod and Gun Club and had also bowled in numerous leagues.
Sean enjoyed spending time with his children, often going out to eat, taking long walks, and shared his knowledge of asparagus and mushroom hunting with anyone willing to listen. He was quite ecstatic over fireworks, sometimes enjoying more than one show in a day.
Sean was talented with his hands and often had a project he was building. He would turn this passion into a career as he would be employed for the past seven years by Aspen Square Management as an interior carpenter. With this position, he had the opportunity to travel the country working on properties from coast to coast.
Sean Michael Duchenne, age 54, of Monroe, Ohio, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home.
His passing was preceded by his father on September 16, 2019.
To cherish his memory, he leaves three children: Ashton S. (Katlyn) Duchenne, McKenna Duchenne (Jeff Hudkins), and Michael Duchenne (Whitney Rutledge) all of Monroe; mother: Carolyn Duchenne of Monroe; siblings: James (Tammy) Duchenne of Haughton, Louisiana; Holly Casto and Kristin (Rich) Turner both of Monroe; granddaughter: Dalyla Duchenne; three nieces and nephews: Brandon Johnson, Caitlyn Casto, and Nicholas Johnson; and a stepmother: Cheryl Duchenne.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Duchenne Family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation at CROWDFUNDING by visiting www.merklefs.com.